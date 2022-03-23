Andhra Pradesh Assembly passes two Bills

Vijayawada: The State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed the Andhra Pradesh Labour Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Andhra Pradesh Mutually Aided Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022. Minister for Labour, Factories, Boilers and Insurance Medical Services Gummanur Jayaram, tabled the Andhra Pradesh Labour Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2022, in the House. He said the objective was to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries derive benefit from the welfare schemes under transparency.

Minister for Agriculture, Co-operation, Marketing and Food Processing Kurasala Kannababu after introducing the Andhra Pradesh Mutually Aided Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 said the Bill was aimed to levy professional tax on employees registered in 45,305 societies that were under Mutually Aided Cooperative Societies (MACS) Act and also make it feasible to those employees to come from MACS Act to Cooperative Act 1964. The two Bills were passed by voice vote.