Andhra Pradesh: Assess crop damage in rain-hit districts, officials told

Amaravati: Minister for Agriculture K Kannababu directed the agriculture officials to assess crop damage due to excess rainfall in several districts. The Minister conducted a review meeting on crop damage as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The officials informed that paddy crop was damaged in East and West Godavari and Kadapa districts. They said groundnut was also damaged in Kadapa and Nellore districts. The Minister directed the agriculture officials and scientists to visit the rain-hit areas and assess the crop loss.

He said Horticulture Commissioner Sridhar was appointed as in-charge of East Godavari and Joint director Sridhar as in-charge of West Godavari district to

assess the crop damage in both the districts.

He said agricultural advisory council members also should help the farmers in assessing the crop damage. He said Bengal gram seeds should be supplied providing a subsidy of 80 per cent. All possible help should be extended to farmers through e-crop.

The Minister said the Chief Minister had instructed the officials to come to the rescue of farmers. Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah and Commissioner H Arun Kumar were present.