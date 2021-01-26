Andhra Pradesh: 'Awards not new to me, but I am happy with Padma honour'

Amaravati: Noted Carnatic violinist Annavarapu Ramaswamy, 95, is happy on being conferred with Padma Shri award.



He said it is an honour to music world itself. Being the senior most violinist, he received hundreds of awards, both at national and international ones, and toured around the world giving concerts.

When The Hans India visited his residence in Suryaraopet in Vijayawada on Tuesday evening to know his reaction on receiving one highest civilian awards of the country, the nanogenarian invited politely.

"Awards are not new to me. But the national level award Padma Shri made me happy, at the age of 95 years," he shared. The violin maestro said that the state government should protect and encourage the ancient cultural arts.

He opined that music should be introduced in all elementary schools and a music college should be set up in each district to promote the art.

The violinist said that he is connected to the music for the past 82 years. He was also honoured during previous N Chandrababu Naidu government with Balamuralikrishna Award which carries Rs 10 lakh cash and he was taken on a palanquin.

With a sense of satisfaction, he showed all the awards he received so far mounted on walls of his room and declared that his journey on the path of music would continue as long as he breathes.

The untiring teacher

Oldest among all the Padma awardees, the internationally acclaimed violin maestro Ramaswamy has been been providing free violin training for six decades.

Born on March 23, 1926, Annavarapu is a classical Carnatic violin maestro. Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna and Annavarapu learned Carnatic music under Parupalli Ramakrishnayya Pantulu. He accompanied Carnatic musicians such as Parupalli Ramakrishnayya Pantulu, M Balamuralikrishna, Arayakudi Ramanuja Iyyengar, Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavatar. He invented new ragas and talams such as Vandana Ragam, Sri Durga Ragam, Tinetradi Tala and Vedadi Tala'. He is teaching students free of cost.