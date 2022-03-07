Andhra Pradesh: BAC decides to hold assembly sessions for 12 days, budget on March 11

Andhra Pradesh Assembly sessions began with a speech by Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan. The Governor addressed the house and mentioned in his speech on the welfare schemes and development programs being implemented by the YSRCP government for the poor. Meanwhile, TDP leaders created a commotion in the House as long as the governor's speech continued and chanted slogans. They tore up copies of the speech and created a ruckus and later walked out of the house. The governor's speech ended without the opposition leaders.



Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders held a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting immediately after the governor's speech. As part of the meeting it was decided to hold meetings until the 25th of this month. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his anger over Atchennaidu. The Chief Minister became serious about blocking the Governor's speech and said it was inappropriate to insult the governor. Jagan opined that this had never happened before in the case of the governor.



The BAC has decided to hold assembly meetings for 12 days with the introduction of condolence resolution on the death of the late Gautam Reddy on Tuesday. The House will be closed on 9,12,13,18,19,20 this month.



The house will thank the governor for his speech on the 10th of this month and followed by an introduction of the budget in the assembly on the 11th of this month and debate on the budget on the 14th and 15th of this month and discussion on budget demands on 16,17,21,22,23,24 this month. The government will introduce the currency exchange bill in the House on the 25th of this month.