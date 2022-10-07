Andhra Pradesh: Bharat Rashtra Samithi flexes erected in Konaseema district

Ever since the announcement made by thr Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao over the renaming of Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi, banners and flexi are being erupted in Andhra Pradesh in support of BRS. Within two days of the announcement of the party, many people in AP responded and expressed their support.

Meanwhile, the flexe were erupted in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district in the name of Revu Ammaji Rao declaring himself as the BRS party candidate from Amalapuram parliament constituency. The flexi carries slogans like 'Jai Bolo Jai KCR' on the flexi.

However, within a few hours of the announcement of BRS, hoardings were erected in Varadhi area of ​​Vijayawada wishing KCR on the formation of BRS party on Wednesday in the name of BRS Party State Secretary Bandi Ramesh,

Along with Varadhi Center, posters and hoardings have been put up at different places in the city. On the occasion of Dussehra Navratri celebrations, AP leaders performed puja by breaking coconuts on Indrakeeladri to welcome KCR's announcement.