Andhra Pradesh: Bike catches fire at a temple in Kasapauram of Anantapur

A bullet bike caught fire at the Kasapuram Anjaneya Swamy Temple, a popular shrine in the Guntakal Mandal of the Anantapur district. The bike tank exploded with a loud noise while the locals ran from there out of fear.



Going into the details, Ravi Chandra, a devotee from Mysore, wanted to celebrate the New Telugu New Year and visit Nettikanti Anjaneya Swami. With this, he reached Kasapuram on a bullet bike from Mysore. However, it seems that the biker didn't stop the bike anywhere.



When the bullet bike was stopped at a place in Kasapuram, the fire started immediately. Moments later, the bike's petrol tank exploded. With this, the people there ran out of fear. Meanwhile, the locals who were alerted averted the danger by pouring water.



It is yet to be ascertained whether the bike caught fire due to overheating or any other reason. However, as there is no loss of life, everybody breathed a sigh of relief.