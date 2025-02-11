Andhra Pradesh: Bird Flu Causes Mass Chicken Deaths, Virus Confirmed

The Bhopal High Security Laboratory has confirmed that bird flu is the cause of the deaths of lakhs of chickens in Andhra Pradesh. A large number of chickens have been dying in the Godavari districts over the past few weeks. The AP Animal Husbandry Department has clarified that the virus spread due to birds migrating to the Kolleru catchment areas.

Bird flu confirmed in two districts of AP

The cause of the sudden deaths of chickens in Andhra Pradesh has been identified. There has been a stir in the Godavari districts as lakhs of chickens have died in the last few weeks. Many chickens have died in parts of AP and Telangana due to the virus. A significant number of chickens have died in Khammam and Sathupalli, as well as in both Godavari districts.

In response, the Animal Husbandry Department sent samples of the dead chickens to Bhopal for diagnosis. Avian influenza (HN1 - bird flu virus) has been confirmed as the cause of chicken deaths in two areas of West Godavari district. Samples taken from chickens that died in several areas of AP were sent for testing at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Samples from chicken farms in Velpur, Tanuku mandal, West Godavari district, and Kanur, Agraharam, Peravali mandal, East Godavari district, tested positive. Animal Husbandry Department officials have quarantined the chickens at the farms in both districts.

A red alert has been declared within a kilometer radius of the affected chicken farms. Special measures have been implemented to control the virus in the surrounding areas, and special teams are monitoring the red zone. The health of workers in chicken farms is being monitored, and awareness seminars are being held for farmers on diseases that affect chickens.

Virus spread by migratory birds

It is believed that bird flu spread through a virus found in migratory birds that visit the Kolleru region every year from various countries. The virus reached the reservoirs when the birds defecated in the water. It is estimated that the chickens became infected through the water.

Animal Husbandry Department officials say the virus spread quickly due to low temperatures in November, December, and January. Initially, the spread was linked to the improper disposal of dead birds. The bird flu virus does not survive if temperatures are between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius. Currently, most parts of the state are experiencing temperatures above 34 degrees, so the virus is unlikely to spread further.

The AP Animal Husbandry Department has announced that it has ordered the authorities to bury the chickens and eggs at the two farms identified with bird flu. A compensation of Rs. 90 will be provided for each chicken buried. As a precautionary measure, a red alert has been declared within a kilometer radius of the two chicken farms, and chicken shops have been closed in those areas. However, there are no restrictions in other locations.

Animal Husbandry Department Director Damodar Naidu stated that surveillance is ongoing within a 10-kilometer radius of the virus-affected areas. He emphasized that there are no issues with chickens in other parts of the state and assured that chicken meat, when cooked at high temperatures, is safe to eat.