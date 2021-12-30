Andhra Pradesh: BJP demands to rename Jinnah Tower center name in Guntur

Several BJP leaders have been demanding that the Jinnah Tower Center in Guntur be renamed. Against this backdrop, Somu Veerraj, the party's state president, said the names of traitors should be removed everywhere. BJP national secretary Satya Kumar objected to how the name Jinnah could be continued for the area along with the tower named after Jinnah who caused the partition of the country. Satya Kumar tweeted to this extent.



On the other hand, MLA Raja Singh of Goshamahal in Hyderabad was also outraged. He questioned why Jinnah's name was still kept, which led to the partition of the country and the deaths of many. Raja Singh demanded that the AP government remove the name immediately.



He suggested that the tower should be named after a number of dignitaries who had sacrificed their lives for independence such as Abdul Kalam or Gurram Joshua. MLA Raja Singh warned that the Jinnah Tower would be demolished if it was not renamed.