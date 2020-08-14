Andhra Pradesh: BJP leader Sadineni Yamini booked for her remarks on TTD

Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Sadineni Yamini's comments on TTD have become a topic of discussion. TTD took these comments seriously and lodged a complaint with the II town police against her. The police registered a case against her under sections 505 (2) and 500 of the IPC for making remarks that could tarnish the image of TTD. Yamini was criticized for not broadcasting the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Puja live on TTD's SVBC channel.

She alleged that this development was causing distress to Hindus. She strongly condemned the TTD for behaving in this manner, which is driven by gifts and donations given by Hindus. However, TTD took her comments seriously and registered a case against Yamini. Meanwhile, TTD has given explanation over the similar criticism a few days ago.

"We are broadcasting the Srivari Kalyanotsavam live on SVBC every day from 12 noon to one and a half hours; Kalyanotsavam was telecasted live on SVBC during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Mandir," TTD said. It further said that many devotees watch the Kalyanotsava Seva program live. TTD clarified that no other program would be aired during the event. TTD said it was airing the show on SVBC the next day.

Sadhineni Yamini played an active role in the TDP as the party's spokesperson before the 2019 elections. She joined BJP after the TDP party lost in the elections. Sadhineni Yamini, on the other hand, is always in the news making hot comments on the latest political developments on social media.