Andhra Pradesh Braced for Heavy Rains and Flood Risks

Andhra Pradesh is facing significant weather challenges as the rainy season begins, with forecasts indicating that precipitation is unlikely to cease in the near future. Tara Swarupa, an officer at the Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department, reported that a surface depression persists in the northwest Bay of Bengal, near the borders of North Odisha and West Bengal. Currently situated at an altitude of 7.6 kilometres, this depression is anticipated to develop into a low-pressure area soon.

As a result of this weather phenomenon, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across North Coastal Andhra Pradesh within the next 24 hours, with additional rain likely in various locations throughout South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Coastal regions will experience gusty winds, reaching speeds of 50-60 km/h, prompting warnings for fishermen to remain vigilant and to abstain from venturing out to sea.

In related developments, the Srisailam reservoir is experiencing heavy flood inflows. Currently, 102,000 cusecs of water are flowing into the reservoir from the Jurala project. The reservoir's full capacity is set at 885 feet, and the current water level is recorded at 861.70 feet, with a total capacity of 215.8 TMC and a present volume of 111.4 TMC. Officials are urging residents to remain alert due to the evolving situation.