Just In
- World Bank's poverty findings report has mocked the 'Mock Parliament': BJP attacks Congress
- Venkatesh’s Aadarsha Kutumbam First Day Box Collection Report
- Woman Dies During Treatment at MGM Hospital; Husband Alleges Medical Negligence
- Interviews From November 4 To Fill 135 Anganwadi Posts In Mulugu
- Welfare hostels Central Purchase system should be cleaned up: SFI State Unit
- Four killed after massive fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri
- Farmers' Day Celebrations and PM-KISAN Utsav Diwas Held at ICAR–IIRR, Rajendranagar
- Cyclone Arnab: Telecom restoration efforts underway in affected districts
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Another Cyclone as Depression forms
In Short
A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal region has been upgraded to a depression, located over the south-eastern Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.
Font size
Andhra Pradesh state is in danger of another cyclone attack before it can recover from damage caused by the previous one.
A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal region has been upgraded to a depression, located over the south-eastern Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.
According to the Meteorological Department, it will become a deep depression in the next 12 hours and turn into a cyclone in the subsequent evening hours. This system is expected to make landfall by the evening of the subsequent day.
The local authorities have advised fishermen not to venture out at sea.
Next Story
Bolsonaro backs off Brazil poll challenge after Trump says 'I’m not running Brazil'
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Another Cyclone as Depression forms
Giriraj Singh targets Rahul Gandhi over proposed Ramlila Maidan rally; announces Padyatra in Begusarai
Renewed Bangladesh-Pakistan relations face hard economic realities: Report
Karnataka using KMF price hikes to cover financial mismanagement, alleges Pralhad Joshi
CM Revanth Reddy lauds ISRO over launch of GSLV-F18 rocket
Class 10 student attacked in Raptadu, CM Chandrababu calls for action
Kashi-Delhi Vande Bharat sleeper train marks historic day for rail passengers: PM Modi
Minister Seethakka announced funds for alternative drinking water facility amid El Nino
Google’s Project Suncatcher achieves first AI response from space