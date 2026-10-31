Andhra Pradesh Braces for Another Cyclone as Depression forms

Andhra Pradesh state is in danger of another cyclone attack before it can recover from damage caused by the previous one.

A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal region has been upgraded to a depression, located over the south-eastern Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.

According to the Meteorological Department, it will become a deep depression in the next 12 hours and turn into a cyclone in the subsequent evening hours. This system is expected to make landfall by the evening of the subsequent day.

The local authorities have advised fishermen not to venture out at sea.