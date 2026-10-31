Minister Seethakka announced funds for alternative drinking water facility amid El Nino

Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka has announced special funding for alternative drinking water arrangements amid concerns about the El Niño phenomenon.

On Saturday, she held a teleconference with engineers in Hyderabad to review rural water supplies. She said Rs 120 crore had been sanctioned for alternative drinking water needs linked to the Singur project.

Special funds will also be released for Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts. A further Rs 1 crore has been sanctioned for each of the other districts to meet immediate needs.

Seethakka directed engineers to prevent interruptions to water supplies. In areas facing shortages, officials should hire borewells and arrange water distribution by tanker. Hand pumps, wells and local water sources must remain accessible to the public, while reservoir storage levels should be monitored regularly.

She also called for measures to recharge groundwater through rainwater harvesting. Work on ongoing percolation pits and “magic soak pits” must be completed within two days, she said. Officials were further asked to inform villagers about El Niño and the importance of conserving water.