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CM Revanth Reddy lauds ISRO over launch of GSLV-F18 rocket
In Short
The launch of GSLV-F18 rocket by ISRO took place in Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota at 11.51pm on Friday night, which placed the NVS-03 navigation satellite in the orbit.
The launch of GSLV-F18 rocket by ISRO took place in Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota at 11.51pm on Friday night, which placed the NVS-03 navigation satellite in the orbit.
Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, has congratulated ISRO’s scientists and technical team for their successful mission. He has informed that NVS-03 satellite will make India's navigation capabilities even more efficient and provide better services in the fields of transport, aviation, maritime navigation and monitoring services.
Considering it as a matter of national pride, Chief Minister has also hoped that ISRO will attain many more successes.
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