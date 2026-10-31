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CM Revanth Reddy lauds ISRO over launch of GSLV-F18 rocket

In Short

The launch of GSLV-F18 rocket by ISRO took place in Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota at 11.51pm on Friday night, which placed the NVS-03 navigation satellite in the orbit.

launch of GSLV-F18 rocket by ISRO
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launch of GSLV-F18 rocket by ISRO 

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The launch of GSLV-F18 rocket by ISRO took place in Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota at 11.51pm on Friday night, which placed the NVS-03 navigation satellite in the orbit.

Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, has congratulated ISRO’s scientists and technical team for their successful mission. He has informed that NVS-03 satellite will make India's navigation capabilities even more efficient and provide better services in the fields of transport, aviation, maritime navigation and monitoring services.

Considering it as a matter of national pride, Chief Minister has also hoped that ISRO will attain many more successes.

Pavan Bandari
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Pavan Bandari

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I am content writer with six years of experience in entertainment and politics besides other modules as well.

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CM Revanth ReddyISROGSLV-F18 Rocket LaunchNVS-03 SatelliteTelangana News
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