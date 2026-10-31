Class 10 student attacked in Raptadu, CM Chandrababu calls for action

A Class 10 student was seriously injured after an unidentified young man attacked her with a saw at Zilla Parishad High School in Raptadu mandal, Anantapur district. A second student was injured while trying to stop the assault.

The attack took place shortly after the school day began. The assailant entered the school and struck the girl on her face, head and back. The incident left students and teachers shocked; pupils fled the premises, while staff and students alerted the police.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. The suspect is at large, and his identity and motive have not been established.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu condemned the attack, saying those who target girls in schools have no place in society. He said he was personally monitoring the student’s recovery and had directed the medical team to provide her with the highest-priority care. He also ordered police to track down the suspect and ensure swift, stringent legal punishment.

The attack has raised concerns among parents and local residents about school security. Residents have called for the suspect to be arrested quickly and the motive to be established.