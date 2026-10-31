Karnataka using KMF price hikes to cover financial mismanagement, alleges Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Saturday criticised the Congress government in Karnataka over the hike in Nandini curd prices, alleging that the state was using the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) as a tool to offset the financial strain caused by what he termed fiscal mismanagement.

In a statement, Joshi said the Congress government has created a new record in price hikes by imposing unprecedented increases on essential commodities, thereby putting an additional burden on ordinary people.

He alleged that the government led by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar was using KMF to cover up its financial mismanagement and depleted state coffers by resorting to excessive price hikes.

According to Joshi, the price of 500 ml Nandini curd has been increased from Rs 28 to Rs 34, a hike of Rs 6 or 21.43 per cent. Similarly, the price of one litre of curd has been raised from Rs 54 to Rs 68, an increase of Rs 14 or 25.93 per cent.

"While giving curd to the people, the Congress government is enjoying the butter," he remarked, accusing the government of exploiting consumers.

Pointing out that the government increased the price of milk by Rs 8 per litre just a day earlier, Joshi said the latest increase in curd prices, ranging from 21 to 26 per cent, would severely affect poor and middle-class families.

He further alleged that the Congress government, which had made development a distant dream in Karnataka, was now collecting money from the poorest sections of society through repeated price increases in KMF products.

The Union Minister said the successive hikes reflected the government's anti-people policies and its failure to manage the state's finances effectively.

The Karnataka government has announced an Rs 8 per litre hike in the price of Nandini milk, which takes effect on November 1, 2026. The government states that out of the Rs 8 increase, Rs 7 goes directly to dairy farmers and Rs 1 goes to the milk cooperatives (KMF) for operational expenses.



