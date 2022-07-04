Andhra Pradesh: Breach of Security reported at in Gannavaram amid Modi's arrival

Security breach at Kesarpalli near Gannavaram airport was reported as black balloons flown soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's helicopter took off. Baloons flew close to PMs helicopter. Police are inquiring into the incident. Congress leader Rajiv Ratan is said to have organised protest against Centres for non implementation of promises made during bifurcation of state.



It is learned that AP Congress Coordination Committee member Sunkara Padmasree made a stir at Gannavaram Airport with slogans saying Modi Go Back. Holding black balloons and placards, they raised slogans like Go Back Modi in demand to fulfill promises made at the time of state bifurcation.



On this occasion, the police tried to take Sunkara Padmashri into custody. But they burst the black balloons in their hands and tried to protest by sitting at the main gate of the