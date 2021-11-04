Andhra Pradesh: B.Tech student dies in suspicious circumstances in Krishna district

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident in which a B.Tech student died under suspicious circumstances in the Krishna district. According to the police, Rohita (21), daughter of M. Vijaya Kumar of Surampalem, Chatrai mandal, is studying B.Tech final year in a private engineering college in Vijayawada and has been staying in a private hostel near the college.



She phoned family on Monday and told that she had been having an altercation with a student from the same college with whom she had been acquainted for a year. The parents consoled her and assured her that they would come and talk to her. However, the deceased has not been picked up her parents call since Tuesday afternoon.

Against this backdrop, one of the family members came to the hostel on Tuesday night and saw Rohita's room where she was seen hanging to a ceiling fan. The matter was told to the parents as they came to Kanur from Chatrai. A complaint was lodged with the Penamaluru police on Wednesday on suspicion of seeing Rohita's body in a hostel room.