Andhra Pradesh Cabinet to meet on June 7, CS seeks proposals from depts

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting in under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to be held on June 7.



Against this backdrop, state Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy on Monday directed all the departments to send the proposals to the General Administration Department (Cabinet Department) that are to be taken up in the Cabinet meeting by June 5.



The cabinet meeting will be held at 11 am in the first block of the Secretariat.



The cabinet meeting has got the high importance as the YSRCP government has completed four years in office and as the coming year going to be a election year. The YSRCP government is likely to bring enhance sops to the people by taking various decision.

It is known that Chief Minister was busy in the last three days in his Delhi tour and as part of it he met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Home Minister Amit Shah besides attending NITI Aayog meeting and inauguration of new parliament building.