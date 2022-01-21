Andhra Pradesh cabinet to meet today to discuss on crucial issues

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister is scheduled today at the Velagapudi Secretariat to discuss several key issues. The cabinet is likely to give approval for few ordinances and the welfare schemes calendar. Meanwhile, the cabinet will also discuss the issue of movie tickets.



The PRC issue is likely to be discussed in the cabinet as employees are angry over the PRC. However, the government has ruled out employees allegations that the salaries would decrease. The minister have found fault with employees going for protests despite the fact that they agreed to the PRC while the employees have given notice on strike.



On the other hand, the cabinet will discuss on the rapid rise in coronavirus cases in the state and chalk out a strategy to take measures in containing the spread of the coronavirus. As the daily cases mounting from the last week the government has intensified the measures and will discuss the issue in the cabinet meeting today.