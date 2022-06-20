  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Cable TV operator brutally murdered in Visakhapatnam

For representational purpose
Highlights

In a shocking incident that took place in the city of Visakhapatnam, a cable operator was brutally killed that caused stir locally.

Going into the details, Simhachalam, a cable operator, was brutally killed on the Sabbavaram National Highway in Visakhapatnam. Locals informed police as they noticed his body lying in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to hospital for postmortem. Police have gathered evidence that the thugs slit his throat and killed him. The deceased is survived with a wife and two children.

Police, who registered the case, have launched an operation with the Dog squad to locate the culprits.

