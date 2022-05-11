Andhra Pradesh: Chandragiri police issues lookout notices to find out missing students

Chandragiri police have expedited investigations from all angles to find out the whereabouts of the students who fled from the hostel. It is learned that four students, who were studying in the first year of their degree at Srinivasa Degree College near Chandragiri and were staying in a school hostel, jumped the wall of the hostel on Monday night and fled. The Chandragiri police, on the orders of SP Parameshwar Reddy, intensified the investigation from all angles.



CI Srinivasan said four special teams were sent to the students' home districts of Kadapa, Vijayawada, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam. He said a lookout notice was issued for the whereabouts of the students and sent to all police stations. Palmplates are also being distributed in all the major cities, towns, and shrines in the respective districts.

Those who know the whereabouts of the students are asked to give information to Tirupati West DSP through mobile number 9440796747, and Chandragiri CI through 9440796760. Meanwhile, police found that Pranati had texted a student from Kadapa district to her friend in Proddatur via Instagram from a mobile. It is also reported that the police are speeding up the investigation in this regard.