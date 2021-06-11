Andhra Pradesh: Chenchus attacked by others over a land dispute in Markapuram, 10 injured

Markapuram: In a dispute over the enjoyment of land by the Chenchus and Non-Chenchus at Peddaraveedu mandal, the latter attacked the Chenchus with sticks and sickles and injured about 10 people, on Thursday night.

According to the SDPO of Markapur, Dr M Kishore Kumar, the government allotted plots to few families of the Chenchus in the Nallamala forest at Rajampalli of Chatlamitla panchayat in Peddaraveedu mandal. A dispute aroused between the Chenchus and non-Chenchus near the village over a piece of land adjacent to the Chenchu colony and both of them claimed that the government allotted it to them.

The DSP said that the Chenchus in the colony tried altercating the disputed land on Thursday and the local police persuaded them to stop it and advised them to resolve the issue first with the government. But, the non-Chenchus attacked the Chenchus by the night and injured about 10 people in the incident.

The police shifted the injured to the government hospital at Yerragondapalem and four of the severely injured are shifted to Government General Hospital in Guntur for better treatment. The police also arranged a picket at the Chenchu colony to maintain law and order.



