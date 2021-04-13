Andhra Pradesh: CID raids continue in hospitals across the state over irregularities

The CID probe into the medical device management scam during the past government also continued on Monday. It is learnt that a CID case has been registered against a scam in the contract for maintenance of medical equipment in government hospitals and medical colleges during the last government regime. The CID, which has already collected the basic details, entered the field on the 10th of this month to calculate the details of the medical devices hospital-wise. The search lasted for three days at 1,315 government hospitals in the state.

As many as 42 special teams carried out inspections in 13 districts of the state. Meanwhile, CID teams continued to search Kakinada Government Hospital in East Godavari district as well as several primary health centers in the same district. Anantapur district Kalyana Durgam and several other hospitals were inspected.

CID officials collected details from the doctors of the respective government hospitals on the amount of medical equipment purchased by the government from 2015 to 2018, the existing equipment, their value, performance and maintenance charges. The records of the medical devices were also examined and details were recorded on this occasion.