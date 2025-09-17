Andhra Pradesh CM Advocates for Health and Women's Empowerment

In a recent address at the Swasth Nari Swashakti Parivar Abhiyan programme, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dedication to developing India and eradicating poverty by 2025. He highlighted that under Modi’s leadership, India has ascended from the 11th to the 4th largest economy in the world, with aspirations to become the number one economy by 2047.

Naidu underscored the significance of women in the financial management of households, stating, "The finance minister of every household is a woman," and he called for the promotion of indigenous products as a pillar for the nation's development.

Addressing health concerns, the Chief Minister noted that health issues burden entire families. He announced initiatives aimed at providing insurance to every family and emphasised starting medical camps specifically for the health of girls and children. "We are working towards a healthy, wealthy, and happy society,” he stated, while acknowledging the good-hearted people of Visakhapatnam, which he described as the safest city in India.

Naidu advised women to dedicate one and a half hours daily for their well-being, advocating a reduction in oil, sugar, and salt intake to enhance health. He revealed that the state is investing ₹20,000 crores into health initiatives, including the introduction of an insurance programme for all citizens.

Furthermore, he announced the launch of the Sanjeevani programme in collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and both central and state governments, aiming to reduce the ever-increasing hospital costs compared to treatment expenses.