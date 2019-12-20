Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy birthday celebrations at grand

Amaravati: Government of Andhra Pradesh Special representative for North America Pandugayala Rathnakar is going to celebrate Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday in an innovative way on December 21.

To celebrate CMs birthday an art exhibition of pencil sketch art of moments of historic Prajasankalpayatra of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would will be organised at Nakshatravanam, (near CM Camp office) at Tadepalli.

Speaking on the occasion, Rathnakar told that 3,648 KM Prajasankalpayatra has made Jagan learnt about the problems of people and people too have developed an affection for him. It has filled many moments in lives of many people.