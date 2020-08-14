Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to hoist Tricolour at Indira Stadium

Vijayawada: Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang and Special Chief Secretary Praveen Prakash personally observed the arrangements at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium on Friday where Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would hoist the Tricolour on Saturday.



The arrangements were made in view of the incessant rains. They observed the rehearsals of the march past, and other programmes which would be conducted on Saturday. District collector Md Imtiaz also accompanied them.

Earlier, T Vijay Kumar Reddy, Commissioner of Information and Public Relations, who visited the stadium where the arrangements for celebrations were completed, said that in spite of the adverse climate conditions officials made all arrangements. Various galleries for the dignitaries, media and others were arranged and the tableaux were ready to be displayed on Saturday.

He said that the Chief Minister would hoist the national flag and receive the guard of honour. Ten tableaux were made ready to display the achievements of the State government in the time of the pandemic.He said that Covid warriors, including police, doctors, nurses and sanitation workers and people who won over corona virus were invited as guests at the celebrations. The celebrations would commence at 9 am, he said and appealed the invitees to be seated in their places at the venue by 8 am.