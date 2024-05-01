Live
Just In
Hailstorm-hit Vistara flight returns to Bhubaneswar airport
The Bhubaneswar-Delhi Vistara flight made an emergency landing, 10 minutes after take-off from Bhubaneswar airport on Wednesday, after it was caught in a hailstorm.
Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar-Delhi Vistara flight made an emergency landing, 10 minutes after take-off from Bhubaneswar airport on Wednesday, after it was caught in a hailstorm. The 169 passengers and crew on board are safe. The aircraft's windshield developed a crack due to the hailstorm that lashed several parts of Odisha on Wednesday afternoon.
''A windshield has been damaged, while no harm was caused to the passengers,'' BPIA Director Prasanna Pradhan said.
The airline, in a statement, said, "We confirm that Vistara flight UK788 encountered adverse weather soon after take-off, resulting in a crack in its windshield and minor damage to the radome."
''The aircraft is undergoing necessary checks before resuming operations. In the meantime, an alternate aircraft has been arranged to complete the journey,'' the statement read.