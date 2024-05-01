Nagarkurnool MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy should send Malluravi to Parliament for the third time

Nagarkurnool: MLA Dr. Koochukulla Rajesh Reddy campaigned in various villages of Nagar Kurnool Mandal as part of the Parliament Election on Wednesday. Some people made false allegations against the schemes implemented by the government. In the last assembly election, all the activists supported the Congress party and won as MLA.

In the same way, they want Dr. Mallu Ravi, who is the candidate of the Congress party, to win the parliamentary election voting on 13th May. He informed that we are very proud to have a leader who has been sent to Parliament as Nagar-Kurnool MP in the past and always fought for people's problems.

As the Congress government is currently formed in Telangana, he informed the people of the villages that he will win the MP candidate in the parliament election and work hard to make the schemes implemented by the Congress government more accessible to the people.

Mallu Ravi who is in The publicistic has also announced that he should win the third term as Nagarkurnool MP with a huge majority. Mallu Ravi's son Siddhartha Taduru ZPTC Rohini Reddy Telakapalli ZPTC Sumitra senior Congress leaders Konda Manemma and senior Congress leaders and activists Village people participated in large numbers.