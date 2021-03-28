Andhra Pradesh: Constable allegedly attacks a married woman in Nellore district

In a shocking incident, an APSP constable indiscriminately attacked a married woman with a blade citing believing that the victim and her husband was responsible for his wife's suicide. The incident took place on Saturday at Lakshminagar in Kovur, the district headquarters of Nellore. Going into details, the family of constable Sarvepalli Suresh used to rent a house next to a couple's house in Lakshminagar two years ago. The two families moved to different places due to conflicts. Constable Suresh's wife Haripriya committed suicide this February and Suresh has suspected that the couple was responsible for his wife's death.

In this backdrop, Suresh went to couple's house to kill wife on Saturday. At that time husband went to drop his children off at school. Meanwhile, Suresh locked the door of the house and went into the kitchen where the victim was working and attacked her and strangled her with a blade.

Meanwhile, the victims husband reached the house, broke the door and went inside. Suresh tried to attack him and escaped. The wife was rushed to a hospital where she is recovering. CI Ramakrishna Reddy said that the case was being investigated.