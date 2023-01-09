Andhra Pradesh: Construction of Century Ply unit at Gopavaram goes at brisk pace

The construction work of the Century Panels manufacturing unit being set up on 482 acres at Gopavaram in YSR Kadapa district is progressing rapidly. Century Ply Company has started the construction work after getting environmental and forest clearances for setting up this unit wherein 2,000 people will be directly employed and 4,000 people will be indirectly employed through this unit, which is being set up at a cost of Rs.1,600 crore.

It is known that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy performed Bhoomi Puja on December 24, 2021 for the construction work of this unit. The first phase of the unit is targeted to be completed by December 2024 and start commercial production. Century Ply Chairman Sajjan Bhajanka announced during the foundation stone laying ceremony that it was initially planned to set up this unit in Tamil Nadu, but as the Andhra Pradesh government is granting permissions fast, it is being set up at Gopavaram.

He revealed that initially it was thought to set up the unit with Rs.600 crores, but now Rs.1,600 crores are being spent. Officials expect that the establishment of this unit at Gopavaram, a most backward area, will generate more wood-based allied industries, thereby providing large-scale employment to the locals.