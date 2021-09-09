  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Construction of Gap-3 dam at Polavaram completed

Despite floods on the one hand and the catastrophic conditions like the corona, on the other hand, Polavaram project works are progressing towards achieving the intended goal. Meanwhile, the construction of Gap-3, a key part of the Polavaram project, has been completed.

The construction of the most ambitious Polavaram project is going expeditiously, with each of the targets set by the government being reached. Despite floods on the one hand and the catastrophic conditions like the corona on the other hand, Polavaram project works are progressing towards achieving the intended goal. Meanwhile, the construction of Gap-3, a key part of the Polavaram project, has been completed. Polavaram Project CE Sudhakar Babu and SE Narasimha Murthy performed pujas scientifically and completed Gap-3 concrete works. Megha Engineering has completed the construction of this Gap-3 concrete dam, which is crucial in the Polavaram project.

The officials said that the construction of Gap-3 Concrete Dam 15 153.50 m long, 53.320 m high, and 8.50 m wide has been completed with 23,000 cubic meters of concrete. Gap-3 is one of the 3 ECRF dams at Polavaram Headworks. Gap-1 and Gap-2 ECRFs are rockfill dams while Gap-3 is a concrete dam.

The Irrigation advisor Giridhar Reddy, EEs Panduranga Rao, Mallikarjuna Rao, Adireddy, DE MKDV Prasad, AEE Sridhar, vice-president of the Megha Engineering company Rangarao, GM M Muddu Krishna, Dev Mani Mishra, AGM K Rajesh Kumar, Kranti Kumar, Manager Murali participated in puja ceremony over the construction of Gap 3 concrete dam.

