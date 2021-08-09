Andhra Pradesh: Construction of Lower Coffer Diaphragm wall begins at Polavaram project

The works of Andhra Pradesh's ambitious project Polavaram is progressing at a brisk pace. The construction of the Lower Coffer Diaphragm wall at Polavaram is underway. Megha Engineering company Vice President Rangarajan, Water Resources Department DEE MKDV Prasad, and others performed puja and started works on Monday. Megha Engineering has started construction work on the Diaphragm Wall, which is 96 meters long, 10 meters deep, and 1.2 meters wide.

Meanwhile, 63000 cubic meters of rock filling works have been completed in the lower coffer Dam and large-scale arrangements were made to fill the gaps in the river near the lower coffer Dam. The Department of Water Resources has placed special emphasis on the construction of the Lower coffer Dam. The construction of the upper and lower cofferdams will be followed by the construction of the Earth cum Rockfill Dam.

On the other hand, plans are afoot to start ECRF works as soon as the construction of the upper and lower cofferdams is completed. Works are in full swing to ensure that it is completed within the deadline set by the government.