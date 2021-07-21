Andhra Pradesh: Couple dies after a lorry collides their two-wheeler in Visakhapatnam

In a tragic incident, the couple, who were on their way to a relative's house was killed in a road accident in Visakhapatnam. The duo was killed when a lorry coming from behind collided with them while traveling on a scooty. According to police, Ravi Surya Rao, 50, of Perikiveedu, near Velampet in the city, was running a scrap business and supporting his family. He is survived by his wife Satyavati, daughters Radhika and Yamuna, and son Srinivas. While the daughters were married, Srinivas is assisting his parents.



Surya Rao and Satyavathi set off on a Scooty on Tuesday morning when they were invited to a relative's house in Ravada near Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district. On reaching Boyapalem Junction, a lorry coming from behind collided head-on with a Scooty. In this incident, the couple fell on the road and the lorry wheels went off on them. Their body parts were dismembered beyond recognition in the accident.



Receiving the information, CI Y Ravi's staff reached there and brought the scattered body parts together. The parts were put in a van and taken to Bhimili Government Hospital for postmortem. SI Srinivas registered the case and is investigating the case under CI Ravi.

