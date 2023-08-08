Andhra Pradesh: Couple ends life in hours at Tadipatri of Anantapur

In a tragic incident reported at Tadipatri of Anantapur district, couple ended life within a span of a hours bringing sadness to two families. Manjunath from Chinnapodamali in Tadipatri mandal and Ramadevi from Garugchinthalapalli in Putlur mandal were in love and decided to get married. They informed their parents, who agreed to the marriage.

Six months ago, with the blessings of both families, Manjunath and Ramadevi got married. Their relationship had been going well until now. However, on Monday, Ramadevi from Tadipatri Mandal tragically ended her life by falling in front of a train near Chalavaripalli. Upon learning about his wife's suicide, Manjunath also took his life by falling under a train near Chinnapodamala.

Ramadevi's parents are alleging that their daughter was a victim of dowry harassment, which they believe led her to take such a drastic step. The couple suicide has left both families devastated. The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident. They are questioning family members from both sides to gather more information.

The exact details surrounding this incident are still being investigated, and the police are trying to determine the reasons behind these tragic suicides.