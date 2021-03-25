Andhra Pradesh: Covid vaccine administered to staff of Assembly, Secretariat

Amaravati: Covid vaccination programme was carried out at AP Assembly premises and secretariat on Wednesday.

In a vaccination programme organised at Assembly premises, Legislative Council chairman MA Shariff was administered Covid vaccine. Assembly secretary Balakrishnamacharyulu, joint secretaries, assistant secretaries and other staff underwent the vaccination.

Guntur DMHO Yasmin and programming medical officer Dr Ratnamohan participated.

In a similar programme organised at AP Secretariat, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das received a dose of the vaccine. He was put under observation for half-an-hour and later he attended his office work. Several other staff of Secretariat participated in the Covid vaccination programme.