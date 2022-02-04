Andhra Pradesh: CS Sameer Sharma once again says govt ready for talks

Vijayawada: Chief secretary Sameer Sharma said that the state government is ready for discussions with employees in a positive manner as anomalies after PRC are common. He said if the employees go on agitation, it will affect the cordial atmosphere as there is a chance of infiltration of vested interests into the strike. If there is any cut in pay scales, the government is ready to rectify it if the employees come forward for talks, he said.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Thursday, the chief secretary said that for the first time the state government paid interim relief for 30 months. Employees should see overall growth of salary, he said, adding that anomalies committee was formed to resolve the issue and employees are welcomed for a discussion with government.

Special chief secretary, finance, Sasibushan Kumar said PRC is a technical subject and it is a question of arithmetic. Giving an example, he said that a person who is getting a salary of Rs 67,564 in March 2020, now is getting Rs 77,456 for April 2020 under new PRC.

He said the state government gave highest 27 per cent interim relief for a period of 30 months, whereas 11 per cent IR was given for 10 months under seventh PRC in 1998, 8.5 per cent IR for one month during 2005 under 8th PRC, 15,17 per cent IR for 17 months under 9th PRC during 2008.