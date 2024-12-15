Manchu Family Feud Resurfaces in Jalpally

Jalpally is once again witnessing tensions within the Manchu family as a fresh dispute has come to light. According to reports, actor Manchu Manoj is expected to visit the Pahadi Shareef police station to address the matter.

The feud reportedly involves a generator owned by Manchu Manoj. Allegedly, sugar was poured into the generator by his brother, Manchu Vishnu, which led to a disruption in its functioning. This incident also resulted in a halt to the electricity supply at Manchu Manoj's residence in Jalpally.

While the exact reasons behind this clash remain unclear, the incident has drawn significant attention due to the prominent status of the Manchu family in the Telugu film industry. It is yet to be seen how the situation unfolds and whether the family can resolve the issue amicably.