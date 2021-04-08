Andhra Pradesh: D Bramaramba takes charge as new EO of Vijayawada Durga temple

After the transfer of Durga temple EO MV Suresh Babu, D. Bramaramba took charge as new Executive Officer of Durga temple in Vijayawada. Later, she performed special pujas for Kanaka Durga goddess. Bramaramba has so far served as the Revenue RJC in Rajahmundry while Suresh Babu was transferred as Rajamahendravaram RJC.

Meanwhile, many controversies have been erupted since Suresh Babu took over charge as EO of Durga temple. During the last one and a half years, he has been plagued by a number of controversies, including bias in major tenders, corruption in temple sanitation and security, theft of silver lions, lack of unity with temple staff, increased manipulation in every department, and lack of control over the administration.

With the recent extensive inspections by the ACB officials, the irregularities and controversies that took place during Suresh Babu's reign have come to light. The ACB has submitted a report to the government on this and in this backdrop, he was transferred in the wake of this.