Andhra Pradesh: Devineni Uma and other TDP leaders arrested as they tried to meet MLC Ashok Babu

TDP senior leader and former minister Devineni Uma was arrested by the police on Friday as he tried to meet MLC Ashok Babu who was arrested on forgery charges. TDP MLC Ashok Babu was arrested by the CID police on Thursday night. In this context, TDP leaders Kovelamudi Ravindra, Buchi Ramprasad, Pilli Manikyarao, Sukhavasi, and Kanaparthi, including Devineni Uma, went to the Guntur CID office to meet Ashok Babu.



TDP leaders were barred from entering the CID office by city police that led to an altercation between the police and TDP leaders. Devineni Uma was outraged at the attitude of the police. He and other TDP leaders were later arrested.



Uma said on this occasion that Ashok Babu was arrested and brought in at midnight and raised suspicion that he would be attacked. He suspected that CID officials had resorted to a third-degree on Ashok Babu. Uma alleged that CID police had also beaten up MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju in the past.



The TDP MLC Ashok Babu was arrested by AP CID officials on Friday morning. The officers who took Ashok Babu into custody have shifted him to the Guntur CID office and are investigating. CID officials said that Ashok Babu had given false information that he had qualified B.Com while he was working as an Assistant Commercial Officer.