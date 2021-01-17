Andhra Pradesh: DGCA gives permission for Kurnool airport, flight services to begin soon

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given permission to Kurnool District Orvakal Airport to start commercial operations. Industries Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy said the DGCA had issued an order on January 15 allowing the services to be resumed. He said that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was paying special attention to Orvakal Airport and was able to get key clearances in a short span of time due to speedy disbursement of funds.

The fact that Rs. 150 crore was spent on the development of the airport last year is a testatement to the sincerity of CM YS Jagan. He said with the availability of the airport, industrial development in Kurnool district would be further boosted and job opportunities would improve.

Minister Gautam Reddy lauded the efforts of Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, APADC MD VN Bharat Reddy and Industries Special CS Karikala Valavan in bringing in other permits besides aerodrome license.