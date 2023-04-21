Andhra Pradesh: DSC notification will be released soon, says Botsa Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said on Friday that the DSC notification will be issued soon. Today, Minister Botsa spoke in a media conference on the notification of DSC, establishment of Visakhapatnam as the executive capital, Visakhapatnam steel plant and other issues.

The minister said that CM Jagan will take a policy decision on this. "We have reviewed the transfers of teachers and employees and take a decision on transfers soon," Botsa said.

The minister said that they are also looking into the issue of contract employees and asserted that CM Jagan has given orders to resolve this. The minister denied the false propaganda that students have been stopped from receiving Ragi Jaava.

Speaking on the Visakhapatnam steel plant, the minister said that their only demand is that Visakhapatnam steel plant should be under central government.