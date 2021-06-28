Andhra Pradesh: Eight youth drowned to death and five goes missing in four incidents

In a series of tragic incidents, eight youths drowned in separate incidents with five people drowned in the sea and three drowned in the Krishna river. The incidents that took place on Sunday filled the families of the deceased with grief. Going into details, fifteen friends went for a bath at Pukkallapalem beach on the occasion of the birthday of Borra Sai Lokesh of Kaviti Mandal in Srikakulam district. Unable to withstand the wave, the four youths were trapped in a there Maridi Thirumala (21), Borra Manoj (24), and Borra Sai Lokesh (20) were killed as no one dared to rescue them. However, three bodies have reached the shore, and police are searching as Borra Gopichand has not been retrieved.

In another incident, Irla Sujith (21) from Gopalnagar of Ongole in Prakasam district, Shanagapalli Srinivas (21) from Survereddypalayam, Tangutur mandal, Akula Anudeep from Pernamitta, and Sheikh Alish from Ongole were friends when they were in 10th class and are currently studying B.Tech final Year in various colleges. The four went to Kothapatnam beach together. Against the backdrop, Irla Sujeet and Shanagapalli Srinivas went into the sea and advanced a little. The two were swept away by a sudden wave while Anudeep and Alish on the shore shouted. Attempts by fishermen to save them were in vain and Sujeet and Srinivas bodies have reached ashore. The bodies were moved to Ongole RIMS for postmortem.

Meanwhile, three youths were killed when they went swimming in the Krishna River in the Krishna district's Penamaluru mandal. Potharlanka Jaisai Srinivas (25) from Karmikanagar, Thadigadapa, Karimerakala Govindu (22) from Gurunanak Colony, Karimerakala Satish (21) from Ramavarappad and Polagani Shiva from APLIC Colony in Autonagar are friends. At 3 pm on Sunday, they all set out to bathe in the river Krishna at Pedupulipaka. With the help of fire crews, the three bodies were retrieved and shifted to Vijayawada government hospital while police are investigating the case.

In East Godavari district, tenth class students Bandaru Naveen Kumar (15), Yarransetti Ratnasagar (15), Panthala Pawan (15), and Khandavilli Vinay (15) who went for a bath in Godavari near L. Gannavaram of P. Gannavaram mandal in East Godavari district on Sunday got lost. The locals and police are searching for them.