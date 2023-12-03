Live
Andhra Pradesh: Elderly pension distributed across the state by volunteers
The distribution of pension money to grandparents, widows, disabled, single women, various artisans and chronically ill persons across the state of Andhra Pradesh continued for three days. The volunteers went to the houses of 60,03,709 beneficiaries till Saturday evening and distributed the pension money of Rs.1,654.61 crore.
It is known that the government has released Rs.1,800.96 crore for the distribution of pensions to a total of 65,33,781 people in the month of December. Distribution of pensions has been completed to 91.89 percent of all beneficiaries.
The officials said that the volunteers will go to the houses of the remaining beneficiaries and distribute the pensions till the 5th of this month.
