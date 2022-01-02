Andhra Pradesh: Election of second vice chairman for mandal parishads scheduled on January 4

The elections for the second vice-chairmen of mandal parishads across the state will be held on Tuesday, the 4th of this month. The MPDOs on behalf of the State Election Commission has already informed the MPTCs to hold special meetings in this regard. The State Election Commission officials said the process was completed by Friday evening. It is learned that the state government has recently amended the law in the assembly by setting up a second vice-chairman in the Mandal Parishad to further enhance the participation of local representatives in overseeing government programs. Earlier, in all the 649 constituencies except the Guntur district, a co-opted member was elected along with the post of Mandal Parishad president and vice-president.

State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney on December 28 issued a notification to hold elections for the second vice-presidential post in these 649 constituencies in the wake of the government law amendment. With this, special meetings of the Mandal Parishad will begin everywhere at 11 a.m. on the fourth day and the MPTC members will elect a second Vice President. On the other hand, with the resignation of Visakhapatnam District Makavaram MPP, the election for that seat will also be held on the same day. Also, elections will be held for the post of president in Chittoor district Ramakuppam and Gurrankonda and the first vice president post in Krishna district Agiripalli. The election of Kurnool ZP chairman, which is vacant due to resignation, will also be held on Tuesday.



The office of the State Election Commission has issued directions to the District Collectors on the procedures for the election of the Second Vice-President of the Mandal Parishad. However, the commission clarified that more than half of the total number of MPTC members in the Mandal Parishads council must attend the special meeting for the election of the second vice-chairman. Members of the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, MLAs, and MLCs may participate in the Mandal Parishad council meetings under their purview, however, they will not have the right to vote in the election.