Andhra Pradesh: Employees are always party of the govt. says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Andhra Pradesh State government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy clarified that the problem will increase and go stalemate if the employees unions don't participate in talks with the committee set up by the government on the PRC issue. He said that the committee has formed to clear the doubts of employees of the PRC. He said that they would have discussed the issue had the employee representatives come forward.

Sajjala spoke to the media after the Committee of Ministers meeting on PRC on Monday and said that the employees need to understand the situation. "We are always ready for negotiations as employees are always part of the government," Sajjala asserted.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday heard a petition filed by AP JAC against PRC and made several key remarks on the occasion. The high court questioned the petitioner whether their salaries were hiked or slashed to which the petitioner had no answer. The court fumed as to how they could file a petition without the proper information. It clarified that employees have no right to challenge the PRC.