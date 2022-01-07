Andhra Pradesh: Employees fitment to be announced shortly, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Andhra Pradesh government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would take a final decision on the employees' fitment in a short while. He recalled that the government has already held talks with the unions several times. Sajjala said that the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would take a final decision on the PRC after talks with the employees on Friday evening.

However, the government advisor made clear that the government would meet the expectations of the employees and give the best fitment. He revealed that the employees have already made their demands and after considering all these the CM will announce their decision. Earlier, the CM has already told the employees the same thing.

The employees union also expressed happiness after meeting the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday as the latter has assured of announcing the best fitment soon.