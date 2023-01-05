Andhra Pradesh: Engineering student commits suicide in JNTU Anantapur

A second year student of ECE in JNTU, Anantapur allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the top of the Ellora dormitory in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Going into the details, Chanakya Nanda Reddy (19) who hails from Udayagiri in Nellore district was active in studies on Thursday committed suicide over the reasons unknown.

The police upon receiving the information plunged into action and visited the spot. They found the dead body and shifted to Sarvajana Hospital in Anantapur for postmortem. The police are investigating the incident.