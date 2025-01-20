Andhra Pradesh: Extramarital Affair Leads to Gruesome Murder in Chittoor

A gruesome murder took place in Palamaner, Chittoor district, stemming from an extramarital affair. The husband was killed by his wife's lover. Initially, the police registered the case as a general murder, but further investigations revealed that the murder occurred due to an illicit relationship.

According to the police, Shivakumar (40), a resident of Muslimadugu village in Palamaner mandal, married Usha Rani, who was from Sadwani village near Vellore in Tamil Nadu. The couple had two children. However, due to financial problems at home, Usha Rani started working at a Charminar Biryani Center and Chicken Center in Gadduru Cross for the past eight months, where she developed a close relationship with the owner, Shameer.

Over time, this relationship turned into an extramarital affair, which led to conflicts between Shivakumar and Usha Rani. Shivakumar tried to control his wife, but Usha Rani ignored him. On December 3, Usha Rani and Shameer went to Bengaluru together and stayed for 10 days. However, Usha Rani, fearing for her children’s future, convinced Shameer to return to her village. After returning, Shivakumar prepared to file a police complaint, but Usha Rani convinced him to send her to her parental home in Sadwani village to avoid further trouble.

Later, at a meeting of elders, Usha Rani was sent back to her husband in Muslimadugu. On January 13, Shameer convinced Shivakumar that he would no longer meet Usha Rani. He then took Shivakumar behind an HP petrol bunk in Palamaner, where he made him drink alcohol. While Shivakumar was intoxicated, Shameer attacked him with a boulder, killing him on the spot. Believing the police would soon arrest him, Shameer fled to Bengaluru.

The police quickly registered a murder case and began their investigation. On Sunday, they arrested Shameer near Fiover, in the Bangarupalyam mandal area, with the help of Palamaner CI Narasimharaju, SI Swarnateja, and other officers. During the interrogation, Shameer revealed the details of the crime. Palamaner DSP Prabhakar confirmed that the murder was linked to the extramarital affair. Blood stains were found on the victim's clothes, and they have been sent to the lab for further analysis. Additionally, details are being gathered from the suspect’s phone numbers.