Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Father and two children drown in Godavari river in West Godavari

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

Amid the death of the wife, the husband attempts suicide along with children in the Godavari river. Bodies are yet to be retrieved

The tragic incident took place in the West Godavari district where a father and two children were lost when they jumped into the Godavari at Vegeshwarapuram in the Tallapudi mandal. Police identified the missing persons as Satyanarayana, daughter Manasa and son Karthik of Guddigude, Gopalapuram mandal.

According to the details by police, Satyanarayana, who was upset with the death of his wife Pochamma three days ago, has allegedly committed suicide along with his two children, police said.

The bodies of father and child have not been found in the Godavari so far. The Sub Inspector said the search operations would be carried out with the help of fishermen.

The locals expressed their sorrow over the plight of the family. The police said the bodies would be retrieved as early as possible.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X