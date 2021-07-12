Andhra Pradesh: Father and two children drown in Godavari river in West Godavari

The tragic incident took place in the West Godavari district where a father and two children were lost when they jumped into the Godavari at Vegeshwarapuram in the Tallapudi mandal. Police identified the missing persons as Satyanarayana, daughter Manasa and son Karthik of Guddigude, Gopalapuram mandal.



According to the details by police, Satyanarayana, who was upset with the death of his wife Pochamma three days ago, has allegedly committed suicide along with his two children, police said.



The bodies of father and child have not been found in the Godavari so far. The Sub Inspector said the search operations would be carried out with the help of fishermen.



The locals expressed their sorrow over the plight of the family. The police said the bodies would be retrieved as early as possible.