Andhra Pradesh: Father-daughter duo dies as two wheeler collides lorry in Krishna district

In a road accident on Tuesday, father and daughter were killed on the spot on National Highway 65 in Krishna district. According to the police, the couple and their two daughters were traveling on a two-wheeler.

As they approached Vatsavai Mandal of Bhimavaram, the bike collided with a parked lorry from behind. The daughter and father, who were sitting in the front part on the bike, died on the spot in the incident while the deceased's wife and another daughter were seriously injured.

Upon receiving the information, 108 personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Jaggaiahpeta Government Hospital. Police identified the victim's hometown as Nagayalanka in Krishna district. A case is being registered and investigated over the incident.